Political opinion: Horsham MP proposes changes to protect against ‘clinically illiterate’ government welfare reforms

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, is urging MPs to support his amendment to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill ahead of its third reading in Parliament later today. The amendment seeks to ensure the government's controversial welfare reforms comply with the UK's international obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

The amendment comes as MPs prepare for the third reading of legislation that could cut vital Universal Credit payments by £3,000 per year for hundreds of thousands of disabled people. Experts warn this would exclude thousands of people with fluctuating or invisible conditions from vital support.

The Horsham MP's proposed Amendment would ensure that the government's changes to disability benefit assessments comply with the UK's obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Speaking ahead of today's debate, John Milne MP said:

"Over the past weeks, I've met with numerous disability organisations and heard directly from those living with complex conditions about the impact these changes could have. The government's redefinition of 'severe conditions' hinges on the word 'constantly', a single word that is, quite frankly, clinically illiterate."

"Conditions like these do not operate on a schedule. They are unpredictable. They fluctuate. And yet this Bill would exclude many of these individuals from vital support, simply because their symptoms don't comply with a rigid definition."

"My amendment affirms the principle of non-retrogression, that we do not roll back hard-won rights. Denying adequate support today will only shift the burden tomorrow onto social care, to emergency services, to our already overstretched NHS."

Under the government's proposals, only claimants who are constantly unable to perform specific activities will be eligible for the higher rate of Universal Credit health element. This excludes people with conditions like ME/CFS, MS, epilepsy, and bipolar disorder, which are unpredictable and fluctuate but can be severely debilitating.

Amendment 36 would require that any assessment to determine severe conditions criteria eligibility must be carried out in accordance with the UK's obligations under the UN Convention. The UN has issued reports criticising the UK's welfare reforms as failing to uphold disabled people's rights under international law.

John Milne has raised concerns about the lack of any formal impact assessment, and the requirement for NHS-only diagnoses, a move campaigners say risks penalising those who can't access timely NHS care. The Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to pull the Bill entirely and start again with proper consultation.

John Milne MP added:

"The people of Horsham have made it abundantly clear how they feel about these cuts to disability benefits. The government have got it drastically wrong here - not only have they undermined the independence and rights of disabled people, but this policy will ultimately cost the government more."