Political opinion: Horsham’s MP backs Lib Dem Buy British campaign in response to Donald Trump’s tariffs

Horsham's Liberal Democrat MP, John Milne, has backed a 'Buy British' campaign to support Sussex businesses in the wake of Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs on UK exports.

John Milne MP stated, "now more than ever, we must rally around our local businesses in the wake of Donald Trump's reckless trade war to ensure they survive and continue to support Horsham's economy."

This follows US President Donald Trump'sfresh import taxes on goods being imported to America in the latest escalation of the global trade war.The UK has been hit with a 10% tariff on all UK exports to the US and 25% on cars.

Recent estimates suggest that Trump's tariffs could reduce the UK's GDP by up to 1%, pushing many British businesses to the brink. This comes alongside the government's decision to increase employers' national insurance contributions on 6th April.

The Liberal Democrats have outlined a number of steps that the government should take to support British businesses in the face of Trump's tariffs and stagnant economic growth. These include scrapping the rise in national insurance and overhauling the broken business rates system to unleash the growth potential of high streets and manufacturers.

Horsham's MP has launched a survey to hear directly from local businesses about their concerns and what support they need. If you are a local business affected, please share your thoughts here: www.johnmilne.org.uk/business-survey.

John Milne MP said: "Businesses across the country, including here in Horsham, are deeply concerned about the impact of Trump's tariffs. This is compounded by the government's ill-judged decision to raise national insurance, making it even harder for small businesses to stay afloat."

"We need to take a stand against Trump's aggressive trade war and show that we support our local businesses in the Horsham constituency. That's why I am backing the Lib Dem 'Buy British, Back Britain' campaign to encourage people to play their part in supporting Horsham's brilliant local businesses."

"The government's decision to burden businesses with a misguided jobs tax at the same time as Trump's tariffs could be devastating. I am calling for the government to scrap the national insurance increase and overhaul the business rates system. We must support our businesses and fight for fairer policies that protect jobs and livelihoods."