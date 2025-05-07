Political opinion: John Milne MP and Lobular Moon Shot Project lead parliamentary call for cancer research funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lib Dem MP John Milne and the Horsham-based organisation, Lobular Moon Shot Project hosted an event in Parliament on Tuesday to call on the government to commit £20 million in vital research funding for Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer (ILC).

Lobular breast cancer accounts for around 15% of all breast cancer diagnoses in the UK, affecting over 8,000 women annually. Unlike other forms of breast cancer, there are still no specific treatments. The event brought together parliamentarians from across the political spectrum to urge Health Secretary Wes Streeting to commit to £20 million for a five-year research project focused on the disease.

Lobular Breast Cancer is often missed during routine mammograms and is typically diagnosed at a more advanced stage, leading to poorer outcomes compared to other types of breast cancer. Additionally, patients with this diagnosis are frequently excluded from clinical trials.

Speaking at the event, John Milne MP said: “It has been great to see MPs from across the political spectrum joining us today to call for urgent action on lobular breast cancer. The campaign was started by Horsham resident Susan Michaelis following her own diagnosis of lobular breast cancer. Her courage and determination to bring attention to this neglected condition is remarkable to see. By her example, she’s won support across the House.

John Milne MP at the Lobular Moon Shot Project event.

“This is a disease that impacts thousands every year yet remains critically under-researched and poorly understood. Lobular breast cancer behaves differently, spreads differently and needs a different approach to treatment. The lack of funding and targeted research has left too many women without answers or options. This has to change. We now need the government to step up and support this research project to ensure lobular cancer patients get the support they so desperately need.”

Campaign founder Dr Susan Michaelis said: “We’d like to thank John Milne and his team for organising this event, which gave us the opportunity to talk to many MPs about the campaign and the difficulties surrounding Lobular Breast Cancer.

“We now have the support of more than 340 cross-party MPs who understand the vital need for research funding. We were joined by Professor Rob Clarke, Professor of Breast Biology at Division of Cancer Sciences at the University of Manchester Breast Centre, who will lead this research. We are lobbying the government to take a moon shot approach to funding this five-year project similar to the fast response to Covid to help the 1000 women globally including 22 women in the UK, who are diagnosed with this disease every day to have better outcomes.”