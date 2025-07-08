Political opinion: John Milne MP demands urgent clarity on SEND support

Horsham MP John Milne has joined two other Liberal Democrat MPs in West Sussex to call for greater clarity on the future of support for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) support in the UK.

West Sussex Liberal Democrat MPs have written a joint letter to Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson MP, demanding urgent clarity on the future of the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision following serious concerns raised by families across the county.

The letter, signed by John Milne MP (Horsham), Jess Brown-Fuller MP (Chichester), and Alison Bennett MP (Mid Sussex), comes amid growing concerns about the lack of SEND provision for children in West Sussex.

Local families and organisations have expressed concerns about the recent public remarks from government advisers that Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) may in future be reserved only for pupils attending special schools and that the government might be moving away from the term "SEND" altogether.

John Milne MP

These comments have caused anxiety among local families who rely on EHCPs to secure essential support for their children in mainstream settings, particularly given the already challenging landscape for SEND provision in West Sussex. The county council is currently processing just 14.3% of EHCP claims within the statutory 20-week timeframe, with families facing an average wait of 38 weeks for assessments.

In their letter to the Education Secretary, the MPs have requested specific assurances that EHCPs will remain accessible to all children who need them regardless of school type, that mental health support expansion will consider SEND needs, and that families will be meaningfully involved in any reforms.

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, said:

"Families in Horsham are already facing unacceptable delays in getting the support their children desperately need. The suggestion that EHCPs might only be available to children in special schools has caused real fear among parents who are fighting every day to get their children the right support in mainstream settings.

“We need urgent reassurance from the Education Secretary that these vital protections won't be stripped away from vulnerable children."

John Clifton, Chair of Trustees, West Sussex Parent Carer Forum added:

“The crisis in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) is not the fault of families or children; it stems from the failure to deliver on existing legal rights. Despite strong legislation, poor implementation has left many without the support they need. Local authorities face rising demand without sufficient funding, worsened in areas like West Sussex by an outdated and unfair school funding formula.

“EHCPs have become the only route to support, making education a fight instead of a right. Stripping away legal protections won't fix the crisis, it will deepen it. SEND support must be a guarantee, not a battle. Our children deserve better.”