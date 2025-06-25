Political opinion: John Milne MP presses government on welfare reforms that risk leaving thousands worse off

On Monday, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, pressed the Minister of State at the Department for Work and Pensions, Stephen Timms, over the government's proposed welfare reforms, warning that they could leave far more people worse off than better off.

According to government estimates, around 800,000 people across the UK will no longer receive the daily living component of Personal Independence Payments (PIP) under the proposed changes.

From November 2026, claimants will need to score at least four points in one daily living activity to retain the benefit's daily living component. New figures show 88% of people in Horsham currently receiving PIP could lose at least some of their entitlement under new assessment criteria.

Horsham's MP asked the Minister to confirm whether, even under the government's most optimistic modelling, there would still be more net losers than net gainers among PIP claimants.

In response, the Minister said more households overall would benefit from the wider welfare package due to increases in the basic Universal Credit allowance. He added that the government would be 'consulting on support for those who lose out' and that people affected by welfare changes would receive a 13-week transition period to 'adjust to the new situation.'

Milne raised the case of Kathryn, a Horsham constituent who gave up a £90,000 salary to care for her husband. He warned that 150,000 carers nationally could lose Carer's Allowance under these changes, with some families losing £8,000 per year.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said:

"The government's proposed welfare reforms are deeply concerning, and I'm worried about what it could mean for vulnerable people in Horsham and across the UK."

"I've heard from constituents who are anxious about the vital assistance they may lose under the new PIP criteria. Many rely on this support just to stay in work and live independently. We must address issues with the welfare system, but this approach will push more people into poverty and out of work, the exact opposite of what the government says it's trying to achieve."

"If Ministers were serious about this issue, they would start by fixing our broken health and social care services instead of trying to balance the books on the backs of some of the most vulnerable people in society."

"I will continue to push for answers and stand up for residents who risk being left behind by these short-sighted reforms."