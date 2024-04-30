Political opinion: Labour candidate visits Langley Green

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Richards joined councillors, including Leader of Crawley Borough Council Michael Jones to hear some of the problems being experienced.

Among the things being complained at Langley Green Parade included:

A huge increase in shoplifting in some shops, with the Co-Op being forced to bring in security guards to respond to the problems;

Loitering by groups of men making many passing residents uncomfortable as they attempt to shop;

Residents observing suspected drug dealers in the area and passing on their concerns to councillors about the behaviour;

Street drinking and other anti-social behaviour at certain times.

Paul Richards has a plan to make Langley Green Parade safe for all.

Speaking after the visit Mr Richards said: "The need for neighbourhood policing has never been so apparent as it is now. While PCSOs and neighbourhood police officers have been restored to a certain extent after the large cuts made by the Tories over a decade ago, it still isn’t near its original levels.

“We need action and it is something I am determined to make a priority should I be elected as Sussex’s new Police and Crime Commissioner. I am committed to the safety of retail workers and residents’ safety in all of our public spaces and above all we need to put people’s minds at rest with a visible Police presence."

Supporting his comments Labour Councillor and Cabinet Member for Public Protection at Crawley Borough Council Yasmin Khan said: "This is sadly not an isolated example of some of the poor behaviour and suspected criminal activity that I am hearing about at some of our shopping parades in Crawley.

“It comes at the same time as shoplifting rates nationally are at their highest since records began back in 2003. This cannot be tolerated and the council’s community protection team simply does not possess the same powers the Police have to enforce the law.