Political opinion: Labour Group secures breakthrough on Public Question Time at West Sussex County Council

Labour Group members at West Sussex County Council sense a shift in Chichester – it seems the ruling Conservative Party is finally starting to acknowledge public questions at meetings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For years, Labour County Councillors have pushed for greater public access by asking for the introduction of a dedicated public question time at Full Council meetings. Time and again, their calls Have been rejected.

This time, Labour members took a bold step, tabling a motion to Full Council on 21 March 2025. The motion, proposed by Cllr Caroline Baxter (Worthing East) and seconded by Cllr Alison Cornell (Langley Green and Ifield East), aimed to ensure the public has a voice in Council proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the budget debate on 14 February, Cllr Baxter highlighted the issue again, arguing that the Cabinet Member’s 50-minute speech on general politics could have been trimmed to 20 minutes - freeing up 30 minutes for public questions.

Cllr Alison Cornell

“That’s why I was determined to bring this motion forward,” said Cllr Baxter. “Once again, we pressed for real action to give the public a voice. Initially, I was disappointed that the motion wasn’t taken forward, but I’m now hopeful that we have been heard and that change is finally on the table.”

At this week’s Governance Committee meeting, it was confirmed to Group Leader, Chris Oxlade that the issue will now be given serious consideration at their next meeting and that the motion will not be progressed at Full Council.

Cllr Cornell welcomed the development, saying: “It’s always a step forward when we can work across political lines to achieve the right outcome. Public question time is standard in most County Councils. Last time I checked, 24 out of 32 had some form of direct public questions. While this change is long overdue, I’m pleased that our calls have finally been acknowledged.”

Labour County Councillors will continue pushing to ensure this commitment turns into concrete action, giving West Sussex residents the voice they deserve.