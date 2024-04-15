Political opinion: Labour will green the thin blue line
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police will lead the way on climate change if Labour is elected on May 2.
The Labour & Co-operative candidate for Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Paul Richards has set out bold plans to make Sussex Police net zero.
Mr Richards says: "Sussex Police has a huge carbon footprint - buildings, vehicles, travel. If elected on May 2, I will introduce my Green Plan for Policing, starting by appointing an environmental champion to show the way. Together, we will:
* ensure all new buildings and repairs are environmentally-friendly
* shift police patrols onto foot, bike, and scooter and away from petrol vehicles
* insulate police buildings to save energy and costs to the taxpayer
* conduct an audit of the entire Sussex police estate and turn land and buildings over to green schemes - bee-friendly planting, community allotments, affordable housing for key workers, and cycle paths
* take plastic out of the police supply chain
* shift the millions of pounds that the police spend every year towards Co-ops, small and medium enterprises, and community businesses
* work with local environmental groups and schools on tackling graffiti and vandalism and to clean up eyesores
* establish a new 'Green Award' for the police officer or civilian staffer with the best environmental initiative of the year.
The Green Plan for Policing will form part of Paul Richards' plan for policing across Sussex.