Political opinion: Launch of Reform UK Hastings and Rye Branch mark a new chapter in local politics

This item has been submitted by Reform UK. Today witnessed a momentous occasion in the political landscape of Hastings and Rye with the official launch of the Reform UK branch in the area.
By Rupan SamContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 09:08 GMT
The inaugural meeting, held with enthusiasm and participation from local members as well as individuals from as far as Eastbourne, heralds a new era of representation and advocacy for the people of this vibrant community.

The gathering saw the esteemed presence of Councillor and Prospective Parliamentary Candidate Lucian Fernando, who delivered an impassioned speech outlining the future plans and priorities of Reform UK Hastings and Rye. With a focus on responsive governance, community empowerment, and effective policies, Fernando articulated a vision aimed at addressing the pressing needs and aspirations of the constituents.

"The launch of Reform UK Hastings and Rye marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serving the interests of the people," stated Fernando. "We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and transparent political environment where every voice is heard and every concern is addressed. Together, we will work tirelessly to enact positive change and build a brighter future for our community."

Councillor, Prospective Parliamentary Candidate Lucian FernandoCouncillor, Prospective Parliamentary Candidate Lucian Fernando
Reform UK Hastings and Rye extends an invitation to all residents, stakeholders, and interested parties to join in this journey of transformation. Whether it's contributing ideas, volunteering, or simply staying informed, everyone is encouraged to be an active participant in shaping the direction of local governance.

For further inquiries, please contact Reform UK Hastings and Rye via email at [email protected]

As Reform UK Hastings and Rye embark on this new chapter, it stands firm in its commitment to advocacy, accountability, and progress for the betterment of all.

Britain Need Reform and Reform Needs you !

