Political opinion: Launch of Reform UK Hastings and Rye Branch mark a new chapter in local politics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inaugural meeting, held with enthusiasm and participation from local members as well as individuals from as far as Eastbourne, heralds a new era of representation and advocacy for the people of this vibrant community.

The gathering saw the esteemed presence of Councillor and Prospective Parliamentary Candidate Lucian Fernando, who delivered an impassioned speech outlining the future plans and priorities of Reform UK Hastings and Rye. With a focus on responsive governance, community empowerment, and effective policies, Fernando articulated a vision aimed at addressing the pressing needs and aspirations of the constituents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The launch of Reform UK Hastings and Rye marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serving the interests of the people," stated Fernando. "We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and transparent political environment where every voice is heard and every concern is addressed. Together, we will work tirelessly to enact positive change and build a brighter future for our community."

Councillor, Prospective Parliamentary Candidate Lucian Fernando

Reform UK Hastings and Rye extends an invitation to all residents, stakeholders, and interested parties to join in this journey of transformation. Whether it's contributing ideas, volunteering, or simply staying informed, everyone is encouraged to be an active participant in shaping the direction of local governance.

For further inquiries, please contact Reform UK Hastings and Rye via email at [email protected]

As Reform UK Hastings and Rye embark on this new chapter, it stands firm in its commitment to advocacy, accountability, and progress for the betterment of all.