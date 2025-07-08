Political opinion: Lewes Green councillor joins leadership national team

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member at Lewes District Council and Group Leader for Green Party Councillors at East Sussex County Council has been elected to the Leadership Team at the Local Government Association Independent Group.

The Local Government Association represents the voice of local councils to the government and supports council improvement. The Independent Group represents Independent, Green, Plaid Cymru and other smaller parties at the Local Government Association.

Cllr Denis goes from being a member of the Independent Executive to being part of the leadership team alongside Leader, Hanna Dalton, from Epsom and Ewell and Deputy Leader, Andrew Cooper, from Kirklees Council.

“It’s obviously an honour to join Hannah and Andrew. I am happy to support them in standing up for councillors who are prepared to think differently, who aren’t whipped to vote in any way and who are not going to be the voice of government to local councils but will stand up for residents everywhere in holding the government to account”.

Local Government Association Independent Group https://www.local.gov.uk/political/lga-independent-group