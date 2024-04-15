Political opinion: Lib Dem PCC expresses concern about policing in Brighton and Hove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton residents have had enough of the Conservatives’ butchering of the Police and are demanding a Police and Crime Commissioner who wants to support the increase of policing according to Jamie Bennett, the Liberal Democrat PCC candidate for Sussex in the 2 May elections.

Mr Bennett recently met with some of Brighton & Hove Liberal Democrats to discuss policing issues in Brighton and Hove.

The number of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) on the streets has fallen dramatically by 27.8% since 2015. Analysis of new Home Office statistics, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats from the House of Commons Library, has shown the drastic cuts to PCSOs in Sussex.

Jamie Bennett (centre) with Robert Brown to his right.

A total of 234 full-time equivalent PCSOs were employed in Sussex as of September 2022. This is in stark contrast to the 325 that were employed in March 2015 - meaning there have been 91 PCSOs cut from Sussex Police in that time.*

Mr Bennett said: “Police Community Support Officers play a vital role in keeping our communities safe. The Government should be empowering them to do their job, not slashing their numbers into oblivion.”

“Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and known personally to local people. We will build communities where people are safe - and feel safe, too.”

The effect of policing on the streets of Brighton and Hove is obvious, as this means that less police officers are visible, and there are therefore fewer officers to build relationships and trust with local people.

In Kemptown ward, residents have shared their concerns about anti-social behaviour with Robert Brown, Lib Dem by-election candidate for Kemptown ward.

Mr Brown said: “Time and again residents and businesses across Kemptown are having to deal with open drug dealing, anti-social behaviour, aggressive begging, hate crime and threats to safety.