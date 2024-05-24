Political opinion: Lib Dems announce 5-year plan to give patients in Chichester right to see GP quickly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the Liberal Democrat party. A five-year plan to give patients a right to see their GP within a week, or 24 hours if in urgent need, will be in the Liberal Democrat General Election manifesto, the party announced today.

The Liberal Democrats say that under their plans, patients will no longer be left waiting for an appointment and risk their conditions getting worse. They will partly deliver the plan by increasing the number of full-time equivalent GPs by 8,000, half by boosting recruitment and half from retaining more experienced GPs.

Freeing up GPs’ time by giving more prescribing rights and public health advisory services to qualified pharmacists, nurse practitioners and paramedics, will also be part of the plan. In addition, the plan includes introducing a universal 24/7 GP booking system and removing top-down bureaucracy to let practices hire the staff they need and invest in training.

“This Conservative government has failed to invest in, or deliver the change needed, to help our local health services cope. Thousands of patients in the Chichester area are facing long waits, often in terrible pain whilst waiting to see their GP or find it hard to navigate the booking system in their surgery,” said Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester.