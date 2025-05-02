Political opinion: Lib Dems vote significantly up in Westbourne and Poets' Corner by-election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liberal Democrats have responded after increasing their vote share more than any other party in the Westbourne and Poets' Corner by-election. Labour held the seat but lost nearly 20% of their vote compared to the previous election.

The Liberal Democrats saw a substantial rise, winning over 21% of the vote and increasing their share by 16%, finishing in third place.

Lib Dem candidate Michael Wang said:

“The Lib Dem are back as a serious force in Brighton and Hove. We have put the Labour and Green parties on notice.

Michael Wang (second from right) with Josh Babarinde, Lib Dem MP for Eastbourne to his left

"Voters have repeatedly told us they are tired of the poor records of previous and current administrations and are prepared to vote for candidates who will put them first and truly deliver.

”The Lib Dems have had a fantastic night across Sussex, showing that when we vote for the Sussex Mayor next year the Lib Dems are the only party who can beat the Conservatives and Reform.”