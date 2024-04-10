Political opinion: Local businessman Mr Thee Kuga announces candidacy for councillor in Ashdown Ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having resided in the Hastings area for many years alongside his family, Mr Thee Kuga has developed a deep understanding of the local issues affecting residents, including the ongoing housing crisis and concerns regarding council mismanagement. With a keen awareness of these challenges, Mr Thee Kuga is committed to bringing positive change to the area.

In his candidature, Mr Thee Kuga aims to address pressing issues such as housing affordability and the need for more effective management of council resources. His extensive experience as a business stakeholder, running a convenience store in Hastings, has provided him with valuable insights into community needs and the importance of effective governance.

Furthermore, Mr Thee Kuga is excited to join forces with Councillor and parliamentary candidate Lucian Fernando in advocating for the transformation of the Hastings borough council into a unitary council. By working together, they aim to streamline local governance and improve efficiency in decision-making processes.

Reform UK Hastings and Rye Councillor Candidate Thee Kuga

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent the residents of Ashdown Ward," said Mr Thee Kuga. "I am deeply committed to addressing the challenges facing our community and ensuring that our voices are heard in the council chambers."

Mr Thee Kuga's candidature represents a fresh perspective and a dedication to serving the best interests of the people of Hastings. With his extensive knowledge of local issues and his strong ties to the community, he is well-equipped to advocate for positive change and make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents.