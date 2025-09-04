Political opinion: Mims Davies MP back in Westminster post Recess

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the Villages updates us Post Recess on Parliamentary Business

I'm delighted to be back in Westminster after Summer Recess despite doing my back in! So I thought I'd send you a quick catch up.

It was brilliant spending so much time locally at events, surgeries and supporting businesses, events and charities across and we have many more great events upcoming as we begin September and the new Westminster and also school and college term.

I was speaking in the Chamber today on maternity services, there have also been a number of other debates mentioned in my video.

Thank you to the hundreds of residents who reached out to me over the Summer on the economy, cost of living, healthcare, defence and security, and crime - with particular concerns in Uckfield and I have a meeting with the police and councillors on this shortly.

Of course, immigration is a topic I know residents are concerned about too and today I sent out my latest newsletter with my statement on illegal immigration and my statement following my recent visit to Copthorne Hotel which can be read below: