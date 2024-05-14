Political opinion: Mims Davies MP speaks with Institute of Directors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been supplied by the office of Mims Davies MP. Mims was pleased to have the opportunity to meet local businesses at the IoD's Business Breakfast as a panellist.

A lot of the long-term factors that boost productivity and help generate the prosperity we need – not least to invest in our NHS, Defence and Schools – are underpinned by education and skills.

England going back up the international league tables in Numeracy and producing some of the best Literacy stats in the Western world is really positive – as is the focus on technical skills and apprenticeships alongside degree courses at the UK’s globally highly rated Universities.

The IoD is a thriving membership community for directors in Sussex and beyond, where you can connect with other leaders, develop your skills and be heard. They also offer professional development, valuable connections and influence.

Mims speaking to local businesses at the IoD Business Breakfast

Mims Davies MP said: "I was honoured to join the Sussex Institute of Directors as a panellist for their Business Breakfast last week at Mannings Heath Golf Club.

“It was definitely a lively discussion alongside my Sussex colleagues, Jeremy Quin MP for Horsham and Henry Smith MP for Crawley.

“This was a really important meeting to attend and a great opportunity to speak with local businesses about any concerns they have and to ask us any questions.