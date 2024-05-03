Political opinion: Mims Davies MP supports giving councils power to build affordable homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councils will be able to buy land for development through the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders without paying inflated ‘hope value’ costs.

‘Hope value’ estimates the cost land could be worth if it was developed on in the future, meaning councils are forced to pay potentially thousands more to buy land for housing or developments and get stuck in lengthy disputes about costs.

The new measures will remove hope value in certain circumstances where Compulsory Purchase Orders are being used and make it cheaper and easier for councils to transform communities by building new homes.

Mims Davies.

Compulsory Purchase Orders have previously been successfully used across the country to facilitate development including:

The ongoing major regeneration of Leicester’s Waterside and the development of up to 500 new homes, as well as new office and retail space.

The development of derelict land on the edge of Sheffield city centre for a mix of new homes, offices, retail, leisure and a hotel.

The acquisition of an empty supermarket and a terrace of empty shops in Wellingborough to pave the way for housing development

The development of new housing in Helmsley, North Yorkshire that had been stalled by the former landowner.

Mims Davies MP said: "As a former councillor I am very pleased councils will be given more power to build affordable homes across our country.

This will help solve the housing crisis and unlock the land which is desperately needed to build more homes for our residents, which I know is sorely needed and will be supported by many."

Levelling Up Minister, Jacob Young said: “Our changes will act as a catalyst for investment in our towns and cities and drive much needed regeneration in communities across the country.