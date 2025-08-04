Political opinion: Mims Davies MP writes to Prime Minister with colleagues on grooming gangs
Mims was pleased to co-sign a cross party letter to the Prime Minister regarding the Grooming Gang National Inquiry.
As the Shadow Minister for Women, Mims opened the debate on Tackling Violence against Women and Girls and Grooming Gangs Scandal earlier in the year. Mims' full speech can be found here:
https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/mims-davies-mp-opens-debate-tackling-violence-against-women-and-girls-and-grooming-gangs
Mims has also spoken in the Chamber a number of times, especially in the last few months, on Grooming Gangs following the Prime Minister's comments. Mims stated despite what the Prime Minister said, speaking out for rape victims is not jumping on a far-right bandwagon.
It was reported that in up to 50 communities, vulnerable girls who were under age—exploited children—were unbelievably labelled as promiscuous or child prostitutes.
https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/mims-davies-mp-questions-government-lack-action-grooming-gang-inquiries
Mims Davies MP said:
I stand with Robbie Moore MP all the way and was pleased to co-sign this important letter to the Prime Minister. Labour in Government needs to act and deliver for these women and girls across all communities. The victims and survivors need to be at the heart of this inquiry and most importantly actually believe and feel they are. We stand ready to support the inquiry and in getting there survivors justice.
The full letter can be seen here:
