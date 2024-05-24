Political opinion: Mims Davies MP's General Election announcement statement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the office of Mims Davies MP. This week, the Prime Minister announced the General Election will be on Thursday 4th July.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

"It has been the honour of my lifetime to serve my wonderful community since 2019, as the current MP for the Mid Sussex constituency and to listen, learn and work with my constituents to represent their concerns, thoughts and needs. To be able to work with the charities, organisations, groups, and individuals I have supported, assisted, and highlighted has been the greatest privilege you could wish for.

I've been working hard in the community from day one and as the president of Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club, I was absolutely over the moon with the announcement they are receiving £250,000 of funding thanks to the UK Government Levelling Up Fund. As well as over £100,000 of additional investment for various local sports facilities in Mid Sussex such as improved tennis courts, and a £1.1 million funding boost to our area for additional council services in the last year.

Mims Davies MP seen in the picture talking to residents in Buxted earlier this year.

The East Grinstead Train Station has benefitted from my campaigning of Network Rail which delivered the accessibility improvements that were announced back in March 2020, and I was delighted to join the unveiling which has changed the way people can travel from the town. There is more to do on the frequency of services to the capital from my constituency and it is this sort of activity I am determined to return to deliver on.

Whilst having the great honour of being the MP for Mid Sussex and have most recently been the Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work, my team and I have worked incredibly hard on countless projects. Including launching the crucial Disability Action Plan, co-chairing the Lilac Review on disabled entrepreneurship, changing the laws on spiking, and recently achieving Disability Confident Employer Level 2. This recognises employers who are committed to providing opportunities for disabled talent. My Parliamentary team and I look forward to reaching level 3.

As we know, the General Election has been called by the PM for the 4th July. Ministers, MPs, and I are still working extremely hard for our constituents, and I will do until Parliament is dissolved shortly. In fact, just this morning I was responding to an urgent question in Parliament to the Government on behalf of my Department.

Many will know this General Election is on changed boundaries and created new shaped seats, particularly the Mid Sussex District. I’ll be working hard with Kristy Adams, the PCC for the new shaped Mid Sussex seat, meanwhile I’ll be campaigning hard across the new East Grinstead and Uckfield Constituency, and in its local villages across High Weald down to Newick and Wivelsfield as well as Balcombe, Ardingly, Scaynes Hill and Buxted amongst many others, working hard with my team to ensure we keep our area Conservative.