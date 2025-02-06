Political opinion: MP for Chichester, Jess Brown-Fuller, calls the cancellation of local elections ‘an utter lunacy’

Liberal Democrat MP, Jess Brown-Fuller, criticised West Sussex County Council on Wednesday after it was announced that County elections in May 2025 would be cancelled, to allow the Council to push ahead with plans for local government reorganisation.

The decision comes after the Labour government published their white paper on local government reorganisation at the tail end of last year, and West Sussex County Council, with East Sussex County Council and Brighton and Hove City Council expressed an interest in being on the fast-track program and cancelling elections to do so, a move MPs, councillors, and commentators across the political divide have questioned.

The MP for Chichester also questioned the time allocated to WSCC to establish the new authority, with just 12 months expected to complete the process. The government intends for elections to be held thereafter to elect councillors for the new unitary authority.

Jess Brown-Fuller raised concerns about the impact of the announcement on Chichester District Council’s plans for regeneration projects and coastal management schemes in the area, given the time they will have to divert towards reorganisation. The Deputy Prime Minister responded that ‘financial and logistical support’ would be provided to councils during the transition period.

"Today, in an announcement, the Labour government made it clear that they will press on with local government reorganisation with absolutely no consultation with residents, while stripping away their right to vote this May," said Jess Brown-Fuller.

"The suggestion that county and district councils will be able to deliver a unitary authority in twelve months while continuing to provide key services to residents is utter lunacy. There certainly isn’t an oven-ready plan in West Sussex, as district council leaders across Sussex have yet to even be invited to the table," she said.

"The delay of local elections in Chichester is a disgraceful stitch-up between Labour and the Conservatives. The Liberal Democrats made sweeping gains against the Conservatives at the General Election, and now they are running scared, denying voters the chance to kick them out. The Liberal Democrats oppose this decision and will continue to fight for voters in Chichester to be heard, standing up as local community champions," said the MP.