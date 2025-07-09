Political opinion: MP welcomes ‘the right decision’ to dismiss mushroom farm appeal

Andrew Griffith, Arundel and South Downs MP, has welcomed the planning inspector’s decision to dismiss an appeal from Bellway Homes who sought to build 247 houses on the former mushroom farm in Thakeham village.

The MP had joined forces with Thakeham Parish Council and residents in strongly opposing Bellway’s plans. In a series of letters to Bellway, Horsham District Council and the Planning Inspectorate, Mr Griffith asserted the local view that this was the wrong place for a development of its scale, and that it was not driven by local housing need.

Mr Griffith pointed out many times that Thakeham has already absorbed more than its fair share of housing for the Horsham district, mainly through the delivery of the three phases of Abingworth Meadows which has delivered community facilities including a shop and village hall and sports grounds. However, other essential amenities located either in Storrington or Billinghurst, including access to GPs, larger supermarkets, and the bank, are only accessible by car.

Housebuilding of this intensity in one small village was causing a great deal of local upset where the village feels blighted by over-development. It was feared that a further 247 houses from the Bellway Homes application would erode the community. Thakeham has a neighbourhood plan in place to set the policies for its future need, and the MP called on the planning inspectorate to ensure the plan carried the greatest weight.

The planning inspector’s decision was confirmed on Tuesday (8th July) by Horsham District Council who had themselves refused planning permission in July 2024. It upheld the council’s view that the site is not a sustainable location for so many houses calling it "grossly out of scale with the settlement of Thakeham and its limited existing functionality".

“I am pleased that the planning inspector has made the right decision and dismissed Bellway’s appeal. It has been more than a two-year battle to save this small West Sussex village, and I know that the residents will be relieved by this news.

“We must continue to stand up to the developers who seek to erode our village communities by trying to build in places where the infrastructure simply cannot cope with more houses. It is for the local planning authorities to plan sensibly for the district’s future housing need by delivering sustainable developments in the right places. Cities like London have 24/7 infrastructure and must get on with building more, now.”