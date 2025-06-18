Political opinion: New £29.9 million Government investment in West Sussex transport networks

West Sussex’s transport networks are to receive a £29.9m upgrade as a result of the comprehensive spending review, investing in increased connectivity, economic growth and better opportunities for local people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £29.9 million that West Sussex, will receive over the Spending Review period represents a near 2% boost compared to plans under the previous Conservative government.

The local funding has been announced alongside wider national transport improvements. Last week Chancellor Rachel Reeves put forward £15.6bn of investment in transport to connect our cities and towns. For other regions, ministers are providing for a fourfold increase in Local Transport Grants by the end of the parliament.

Peter Lamb, Member of Parliament for Crawley, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Lamb, Labour Member of Parliament for Crawley

“Crawley’s roads and rail are in clear need of investment, so I welcome the Labour Government’s decision to allocate an extra £29.9m in new funding to improve our local transport networks, as part of the wider investments being made in Britain’s renewal.

“Yet, more needs to be done, and I will be continuing to lobby transport ministers to restore the funding for Brighton Main Line improvements cancelled by the

Conservatives, without which Crawley’s rail link to London will run out of capacity by 2030.”