Political opinion: Peter Lamb MP backs Crawley’s next generation of builders, carers and engineers with £4 million investment for West Sussex

Young people in Crawley are among those set to benefit from the tens of thousands of new training opportunities across England as part of a radical skills revolution, giving them the chance to develop skills where they are most needed across the workforce to rebuild Britain.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More skilled brickies, carpenters and healthcare support workers will soon be trained up as the Government continues drive to get Britain working, with landmark reforms announced last month that refocus the skills landscape towards young, domestic talent.

Labour’s measures, backed by a record-breaking £3 billion apprenticeship budget, will open up opportunities for young people to succeed in careers the country vitally needs to prosper. More routes into skilled work means more people building affordable homes, more care for NHS patients and more digital experts to push our economy forward. This includes an additional 30,000 apprenticeship starts across this Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unprecedented investment is a critical step in delivering Labour’s Plan for Change to create a decade of national renewal. We are backing our young people and investing in skills as an engine of economic growth – putting more money in people’s pockets across Crawley and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

Peter Lamb, Labour Member of Parliament for Crawley

Peter Lamb, MP for Crawley, said:

“During my years as a councillor, and now as an MP, I have worked hard to attract new training and job opportunities to the town, to increase the range of career opportunities available and reduce the vulnerability of being so reliant on aviation.

“In Government, Labour is delivering a skills revolution and these landmark reforms, backed by unprecedented investment, will ensure we give young people the best start, so they can learn a trade, earn a wage and rebuild our country.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“A skilled workforce is the key to steering the economy forward, and today we’re backing the next generation by giving young people more opportunities to learn a trade, earn a wage and achieve and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we invest in skills for young people, we invest in a shared, stronger economic future – creating opportunities as part of our Plan for Change.

“But everyone has a role to play in a thriving economy, and we’re taking our responsibility seriously providing more routes into employment, it’s now the responsibility of young people to take them.”