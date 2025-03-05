Political opinion: Peter Lamb MP for Crawley says UK is stepping up support for Ukraine following the third anniversary of Putin’s illegal invasion

As we mark the third anniversary of Russia’s illegal and brutal invasion, Peter Lamb MP for Crawley has outlined how the UK was stepping up support for Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.

Following the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Ukraine, the UK has signed a historic 100-year partnership with Ukraine that breaks down barriers to trade, nurtures cultural links and bolsters military collaboration.

The Government is ‘stepping up’ support for Ukraine in 2025, including through a new package of support to provide key military equipment, as well as an industrial treaty worth £3.5 billion to increase the production of military hardware.

Labour’s support for Ukraine is a key focus of its approach to national security, ensuring Britain is secure at home and strong abroad.

Peter Lamb MP for Crawley during a UK Parliamentary Delegation to Ukraine

Having recently returned from an official parliamentary delegation to Ukraine, Peter Lamb MP added it was important to take time to reflect on the sacrifices felt by Ukrainians in defence of their country and the important role UK citizens have played in hosting Ukrainian families and providing aid to Ukraine, both through their Government and direct contributions.

Peter Lamb MP for Crawley, said:

"During my time in Ukraine I met people from all walks of life. I was amazed by their gratitude to the UK, their courage against adversity, and their determination to push the Russian army out of their country, no matter what it takes.

“It is essential for our own national security that Russian aggression ends in Ukraine, and that we put an end to Putin’s imperialistic ambitions which risk plunging all of Europe into a wider war. The UK Government has demonstrated that we will stand alongside the Ukrainian people in their darkest hour, however long it takes.”