Political opinion: Police and Crime Commissioner candidate vows to protect Sussex shop workers

Paul Richards said 'I've heard first-hand from retailers and shop workers from Worthing to Hastings that staff face daily abuse and assualt from looters and shop lifters. In one Co-op shop, a crime was in progress as I arrived, with a shop worker nursing a bruise after being hit in the face. The epidemic of shop lifting across Sussex is putting shop workers on the front line. We all rely on retailers, and as police and crime commissioner, I will put shop workers' safety first'.