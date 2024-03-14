Political opinion: Residents to hold water bosses to account at MP’s water forum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gillian Keegan, the MP for Chichester, will next week convene a constituency water conference to allow the public to ask questions directly to Southern Water bosses on the work being done to stop water pollution in Chichester.

Mrs Keegan, who has long campaigned for tighter restrictions on water companies and improved infrastructure to stop sewage spills in Chichester Harbour, will host leaders from organisations including Southern Water, Chichester Harbour Conservancy, and the Environment Agency for an online open meeting next Friday from 5pm.

Members of the public will be able to ask questions of water bosses during the meeting and hear from Keegan and other experts on the latest action being taken to stop sewage outflows into the harbour.

Gillian Keegan will convene water bosses and experts for a public meeting on Friday 22nd March.

The forum comes as Mrs Keegan has secured additional commitments in Southern Water’s latest business plan to fund a new £30 million UV water treatment facility at Thornham, one of her key pledges to constituents in her campaign clean up the harbour.

On Friday of this week the MP will also host the latest in her series of regular regional water forums to hold Southern Water to account for their actions in Chichester Harbour and other waterways.

The regional forum was created by Mrs Keegan alongside her Conservative colleagues Alan Mak and Penny Mordaunt, and now enjoys membership from MPs from across the Southern Water catchment area.

Speaking on Thursday, Gillian Keegan said: “Since my last constituency water conference there has been much progress in dealing with the issue of sewage around the Manhood Peninsula, including pledges for new treatment facilities and further sealing of pipes around the harbour. However, it is clear there is still more work to do.

“I have always been clear that sewage spills in our beautiful harbour are unacceptable.

“This online event will allow people in Chichester to ask their questions and hear directly from myself and those working to improve water infrastructure in our area to ensure we put a stop to water pollution in Chichester for good.”