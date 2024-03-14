Political opinion: Robert Brown standing for Kemptown ward by-election
and live on Freeview channel 276
Since standing in the May 2023 local elections, Robert has been working hard to help residents and businesses all over Kemptown. Like many residents, Robert feels let down and ignored by the current councillors elected to represent Kemptown and has taken on board many issues on behalf of residents.
Robert says, “We’re coming up to the anniversary of this Labour administration but for the people I speak to every day, things have only got worse. Elected representatives are missing in action, emails and requests for support are ignored, surgeries are inaccessible, and it is left to residents to sort things out themselves due to the lack of representation. I have been helping them with issues such as potholes, street and kerb parking and bin collections.”
“In addition, some of the council decisions seem out of touch with the reality of the issues faced by the people of Kemptown, and there is no-one to speak out for Kemptown Ward against these decisions. Our residents deserve better.”
If any residents or businesses require assistance from Robert, please contact him via email:[email protected].
If elected, Robert Brown promises he will:
· Provide real representation in the Council Chamber for Kemptown residents and businesses.
· Hold regular ward surgeries across Kemptown for all.
· Address the parking chaos that benefits no-one.
· Provide regular updates on Madeira Terraces, Black Rock and seafront plans.
· Ensure the Gasworks site is developed appropriately, without contamination to our local habitat.
· Scrutinise and advise on Valley Gardens Phase III.
For more information about Robert Brown’s policies or for interview requests, please contact Caroline Ellis: [email protected].