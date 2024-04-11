Political opinion: Shocking figures show 79.97% burglaries in Sussex going unsolved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national figures paint a similarly dire picture. 76% of all burglaries across England and Wales went unsolved in the year ending June 2023, while just 6% of cases resulted in a suspect being charged or summonsed.

Sussex’s Liberal Democrats have slammed the Conservative Government for these figures, arguing that years of ineffective resourcing have left local forces overstretched and unable to focus on crimes like burglaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes taking over 4,500 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) off the streets since 2015, and assigning just 12% of officers to neighbourhood policing teams.

Crime

The party is calling for a new “Burglary Response Guarantee,” under which all domestic burglaries would be attended by the police and properly investigated.

This would be accompanied by a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and focused on tackling neighbourhood crime.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Police and Crime Commissioner Candidate for Sussex Jamie Bennett said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes and confident that if they are burgled, the criminal will swiftly face justice. It’s hard for people in Sussex to feel that confidence, thanks to these shocking figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet again, this Conservative Government are failing to even get the basics right on cutting crime. It’s a shame that our communities are paying the price.