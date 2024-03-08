Political opinion: Shop looting is out of control, says Labour police candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised criminal gangs are looting Sussex shops, especially supermarkets, and the police seem powerless to stop it. Looters are stealing high-value goods such as booze and meat, and much of it is ending up in local pubs and restaurants. Shopworkers face thefts every day, and many have been assaulted.

Labour & Co-operative candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner Paul Richards is calling for more police, faster response times, more two-radios and CCTV, action on addiction, and a new criminal offence of assaulting a shop worker. He has been working with shopworkers' union USDAW and the Co-op Group to tackle the looting epidemic across Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Richards says: “No shopworker should face assault at work. We need a new law to punish those who assault our shopworkers. We need more police on foot patrol on the high streets. We need to get a grip on looting. I have spoken to retailers from Bognor to Bexhill, and they tell me it is time for a change.”