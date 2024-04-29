Political opinion: Sussex Lib Dem PCC candidate expresses concern over number of PCSOs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jamie Bennett, the Liberal Democrat PCC candidate for Sussex in the May 2 elections, met with some of Brighton & Hove Liberal Democrats to discuss policing issues there.
He’s concerned that the number of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) on the streets has fallen dramatically by 27.8% since 2015, 91 PCSOs cut from Sussex Police since that time.
Mr Bennett said: “Police Community Support Officers play a vital role in keeping our communities safe. The Government should be empowering them to do their job, not slashing their numbers into oblivion.”
“Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and known personally to local people. We will build communities where people are safe - and feel safe, too.”
Ashley Ridley, Parliamentary Candidate for Brighton Pavilion echoed his feelings.
He said, “As a young person growing up in Brighton, I’ve seen in recent years the lack of police and the effect this is having on our city. I’ve seen fights on nights out where people as young as 13 are walking around with knives and there’s a very open drug problem, with anti-social behaviour also a big issue in Brighton.”
“I want to see this change so we can get our city back to feeling safe for tourists, families and the people living in Brighton. We want our city to be a thriving environment that has a colourful and vibrant nightlife, but also a safe one. If elected, I will make this one of my top priorities.”