Political opinion: Sussex Lib Dem PCC candidate expresses concern over number of PCSOs

Jamie Bennett, the Liberal Democrat PCC candidate for Sussex in the May 2 elections, met with some of Brighton & Hove Liberal Democrats to discuss policing issues there.

He’s concerned that the number of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) on the streets has fallen dramatically by 27.8% since 2015, 91 PCSOs cut from Sussex Police since that time.

Mr Bennett said: “Police Community Support Officers play a vital role in keeping our communities safe. The Government should be empowering them to do their job, not slashing their numbers into oblivion.”

Jamie Bennett (2nd from right) and Ashley Ridley (far left).

“Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and known personally to local people. We will build communities where people are safe - and feel safe, too.”

Ashley Ridley, Parliamentary Candidate for Brighton Pavilion echoed his feelings.

He said, “As a young person growing up in Brighton, I’ve seen in recent years the lack of police and the effect this is having on our city. I’ve seen fights on nights out where people as young as 13 are walking around with knives and there’s a very open drug problem, with anti-social behaviour also a big issue in Brighton.”

