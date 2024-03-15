Political opinion: Tax changes set to leave Crawley families £870 worse off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In his Budget statement, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, announced changes to National Insurance which will see residents' tax bills cut by 5p in the pound. However, the UK is currently facing its highest tax burden in 70 years, with fiscal drag continuing to put increasing numbers of workers into higher tax bands each year. As a result, the average worker will see their overall tax burden increase by 10p in the pound, double the cut announced by the Chancellor.

With interest rates already pushing many residents into homelessness, over a third of the town's children growing up in poverty, and local foodbanks increasingly struggling with local demand, these tax increases will only make it harder for families in Crawley to keep their heads above water.

Commenting on the figures, Labour's candidate for Crawley, Peter Lamb, said: "We simply cannot afford another five years of the same policies which have pushed the economy into recession, increased taxes to their highest level in living memory, and left local services on the brink of collapse.

