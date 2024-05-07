Political opinion: The tide is turning – why you should lend your vote to the Liberal Democrat’s at the next General El

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is no better example of this that the spending over £220 million on the failed policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, violating international commitments, placing the UKs reputation as a bastion of fairness and integrity at risk and making the UK an embarrassing laughing stock.

The bill’s passage was condemned by activists and the United Nations. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement: “Protecting refugees requires all countries – not just those neighbouring crisis zones – to uphold their obligations.

“This arrangement seeks to shift responsibility for refugee protection, undermining international cooperation and setting a worrying global precedent.”

Amnesty International UK called the legislation “a stain on this country’s moral reputation” that “takes a hatchet to international legal protections for some of the most vulnerable people in the world.”

The country that fledged free speech and equality for now has a government that is seriously talking about leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and taking a step away from our position as world leading – this is just one (albeit, rather big!) reason for us to think about the direction in which our country will grow in the next 5 to 10 years.

The Liberal Democrats are a community Party. We work with our local communities to focus on the areas that will help them the most. We work hard to listen to residents and represent them to improve their lives as much as we can. The recent local elections saw the Liberal Democrats return more Councillors than the Conservatives for the first time – and that is why I would like you to consider lending your vote to the Liberal Democrats at the next election.

In Bexhill and Battle, the Liberal Democrats are the main opposition to the Conservatives. If you have previously voted Conservative but believe that this current version of the Party doesn’t reflect your views, please consider voting tactically, to bring about change.

Together, we can bring the country back from being a laughing stock and place ourselves back at the heart of moderate, free thinking, fair and just society, where people are paid enough to live a decent life, public services aren’t crumbling and those who are in fear of their lives are welcomed and encouraged to become a fully fledged member of our society – just like they have always been throughout history.

Britain is a great country and Bexhill and Battle can improve its own prospects and play its part in improving the country’s prospects, by voting Liberal Democrat at the next election.

Becky Jones