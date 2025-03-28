Political opinion: there’s been an historic change of guard at County Hall, West Sussex

By Cllr Alison Cornell
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 15:12 BST
Following a number of defections and resignations over recent months, most recently by Liberal Democrat Councillor, Dr Kate O’Kelly, formerly the Member for Midhurst, the makeup of West Sussex County Council has changed.

That council makeup is now;

42 Conservatives

9 Labour

8 Liberal Democrats

5 Green & Independent Alliance

4 Reform UK plc

1 Independent

1 Vacancy

For the first time ever, the Labour Group are the main opposition party at Chichester.

"There is something undeniably historic about this moment” said Labour Group Leader, Cllr Chris Oxlade - Bewbush and Ifield West.

“I’ll have been a County Councillor for 16 years in June and I know we’ve never been stronger as a group.

“Labour’s County Councillors represent the major urban areas, Crawley and Worthing, and we are proud to fight for the people we represent, and to press for everyone to get a fair share of the available resourcing.

“These are challenging times - our public services are in meltdown after years of Tory austerity and mismanagement, and there are no magic wands, but people aren’t daft – they know that.

“This may prove to be a brief spell as the main opposition party for the Labour Group, but it does reflect a level of solidarity and commitment that some other parties are struggling with right now. We will see what the by election results deliver, but whatever the outcome, I know Labour Members will continue to hold the ruling party to account.”

