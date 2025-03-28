Political opinion: there’s been an historic change of guard at County Hall, West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following a number of defections and resignations over recent months, most recently by Liberal Democrat Councillor, Dr Kate O’Kelly, formerly the Member for Midhurst, the makeup of West Sussex County Council has changed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That council makeup is now;

42 Conservatives

9 Labour

West Sussex County Council Labour Group

8 Liberal Democrats

5 Green & Independent Alliance

4 Reform UK plc

1 Independent

Labour Group Leader Cllr Chris Oxlade

1 Vacancy

For the first time ever, the Labour Group are the main opposition party at Chichester.

"There is something undeniably historic about this moment” said Labour Group Leader, Cllr Chris Oxlade - Bewbush and Ifield West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll have been a County Councillor for 16 years in June and I know we’ve never been stronger as a group.

“Labour’s County Councillors represent the major urban areas, Crawley and Worthing, and we are proud to fight for the people we represent, and to press for everyone to get a fair share of the available resourcing.

“These are challenging times - our public services are in meltdown after years of Tory austerity and mismanagement, and there are no magic wands, but people aren’t daft – they know that.

“This may prove to be a brief spell as the main opposition party for the Labour Group, but it does reflect a level of solidarity and commitment that some other parties are struggling with right now. We will see what the by election results deliver, but whatever the outcome, I know Labour Members will continue to hold the ruling party to account.”