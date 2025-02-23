Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Voices of reassurance: from hospital radio to national defence

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, reflects on a visit to our local hospital radio station, and current challenges to our national security.

Last week was half term, and for Parliament a week long recess. I made the most of being in Sussex during the week by visiting Mid-Downs Radio, the hospital radio station at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. I enjoyed being interviewed by DJ Wendy Swinton Eagle, and getting to make a couple of song requests.

Hospital radio remains a valued service, even in the age of internet streaming. It provides a personal touch, offering song requests, shoutouts, and local news that create a sense of community. For patients, especially those facing long stays, it combats loneliness and boosts morale. Unlike subscription-based platforms, it’s free and easily accessible. It also supports NHS staff. Hospital radio isn’t just about music—it’s about connection, comfort, and enhancing wellbeing in a healthcare setting.

One of my requests was the 1977 song Lovely Day by Bill Withers. I chose this because my mum always says it reminds her of our time in Cyprus where I spent the first two years of my life. We were in Cyprus because my dad was serving in the Army. Much to our surprise it turned out whilst talking off air to Wendy that she had also served in the Army and had been in Cyprus around the same time that we were there. Growing up in an Army family instilled in me an understanding of the Cold War’s tensions and the immense value of the peace that was secured after 1945. NATO has been instrumental in that peace—not just as a deterrent against Soviet expansion, but also as a safeguard against the return of European authoritarianism.

Alison Bennett and Wendy Swinton Eagle in the studio at Mid Downs Radio

That is why I am deeply troubled by the signals coming from the United States in recent weeks. For 80 years, the US has been the cornerstone of Western security, and yet today, we see a presidential administration that seems to be more on the side of Russia than that of its closest allies. There is a real risk that its commitment to NATO, to Ukraine, and to the post war order will be consigned to history.

In the face of this uncertainty, the UK must take urgent steps to bolster our own security and support our allies. We must increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP as a matter of urgency, and seek to go further in the years ahead. That is why the Liberal Democrats have proposed raising the digital services tax, which would immediately generate over £3 billion this year meeting that 2.5% commitment. Additionally, seizing £40 billion of frozen Russian assets across the UK and Europe would provide critical support to Ukraine.

In the face of global uncertainty, we must be unwavering in support of our allies, our armed forces, and our values. The UK cannot afford to sit back and hope for the best—we must act now to secure our future.