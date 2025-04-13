Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: AMR concerns
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) develops when the microbes that cause infections evolve in such a way that drugs such as antibiotics are no longer effective, and has been identified as one of the greatest public health threats facing the world's population.
The new study highlights a more than tenfold increase in AMR-related infections in children in just three years and with common infections such as E.coli already proving more difficult to treat, time is running out to find a solution to what is rapidly becoming a global emergency.
One of the authors, Professor Herb Harwell, has said there is no single solution but until new drugs can be developed the best way to address the problem globally “ is to avoid infection altogether, which means higher levels of immunisation, water sanitation and hygiene.”
As Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on AMR I will be working hard to ensure that AMR is addressed appropriately both here at home in our NHS strategy and internationally through our National Security Strategy and overseas development work. I have already raised these issues directly with Ministers in the House and will continue to highlight the dangers that AMR poses to us all.