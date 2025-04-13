Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: AMR concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I was shocked but not sadly not surprised to see recent news reports on a study that shows over 3 million children around the world may have died in 2022 from drug-resistant infections.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) develops when the microbes that cause infections evolve in such a way that drugs such as antibiotics are no longer effective, and has been identified as one of the greatest public health threats facing the world's population.

The new study highlights a more than tenfold increase in AMR-related infections in children in just three years and with common infections such as E.coli already proving more difficult to treat, time is running out to find a solution to what is rapidly becoming a global emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the authors, Professor Herb Harwell, has said there is no single solution but until new drugs can be developed the best way to address the problem globally “ is to avoid infection altogether, which means higher levels of immunisation, water sanitation and hygiene.”

Beccy Cooper MP

As Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on AMR I will be working hard to ensure that AMR is addressed appropriately both here at home in our NHS strategy and internationally through our National Security Strategy and overseas development work. I have already raised these issues directly with Ministers in the House and will continue to highlight the dangers that AMR poses to us all.