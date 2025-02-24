Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Thinking of Ukraine

This week I was honoured to attend an event at Worthing Museum to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unjust invasion of Ukraine.

There are over 360 displaced Ukrainian people living in Worthing and Adur and I was able to thank local groups like Community Works and the Adur Ukraine Support Association for the fantastic work they’ve done in welcoming and supporting those forced to seek sanctuary here. They and everyone else who has assisted or offered a safe home are a credit to our communities and I thank them once again.

However we know there remain challenges. The Visa Extension Scheme has caused a great deal of anxiety, along with the issues of securing tenancies, jobs and undergraduate degree courses. Access to a home, an income source and an education should be open to everyone, especially those who have endured such unimaginable suffering and loss. And I will continue to be a voice for them, both here in the community and in Parliament.

We also know there is apprehension about the future and how the conflict might be resolved, particularly in light of recent statements from some global leaders. It has always been our view, and will always be, that Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without Ukraine. And our Prime Minister and our Government have made that absolutely clear: Putin, not Ukraine, started this war, and it is Putin who must end it.

I am proud of how our two countries have stood together and worked together during these three bitter years for Ukraine. And as we enter the fourth year of this horrific and unjust war, we can only praise the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people and continue to pledge our unwavering commitment to them as we strive to find the way to a just and lasting peace – one that must deter Russia from any future aggression and ensure the sovereignty and security of Ukraine.