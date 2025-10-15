Political opinion with Cllr Zack Ali: Only the Conservatives have a credible plan, team and backbone to deliver for Crawley and the Country

Crawley needs a Prime Minister who speaks plainly, acts boldly, and understands the difference between empty gestures and real leadership. That person is Kemi Badenoch.

At Conservative Party Conference, Kemi laid out a serious plan to get Britain back on its feet, built on firm Conservative values: secure borders, sound money, lower taxes, safer streets, and stronger families. She isn’t just promising change. She is showing how we will deliver it.

This is not the time for half-measures or hollow soundbites. Labour came into office without a plan. They talked up compassion and competence but what have they actually done? Scrapped the Rwanda scheme. Weakened our borders. Raised taxes. Cut support to pensioners. The consequences have been felt right here in Crawley, where pressure on public services has grown, jobs are being squeezed, and families are paying the price of a government that cannot say no.

And Reform? All noise, no answers. We don’t need another party shouting from the sidelines. We need leadership that knows how to get things done, not just talk about it. Real border control, not slogans. Real tax cuts, not fantasy budgets. Real plans for homes, schools, and businesses, not pipe dreams written on the back of a napkin.

Cllr Zack Ali

Kemi’s plan starts with securing our borders. She will leave the ECHR, abolish the Human Rights Act, and deliver a system that actually removes illegal immigrants not one that rewards them with hotel rooms paid for by the taxpayer. Her BORDERS plan will deport 750,000 illegal entrants, cut off the business model of the people smugglers, and make it crystal clear that Britain will decide who comes here, not the courts.

But she doesn’t stop there. She will abolish stamp duty on family homes helping first-time buyers and growing families here in Crawley get on and move up the property ladder. She’ll cut energy bills by repealing the Climate Change Act, scrap wasteful net zero schemes, and introduce the Cheap Power Plan to bring down costs for every household by £165 a year on average.

She will double funding for apprenticeships, stop the rise of debt-trap university degrees, and bring proper discipline back to schools including zero tolerance on violence and a stronger focus on core learning. With extra police officers on our streets, proper stop-and-search powers restored, and soft-touch justice brought to an end, our communities will feel safer, and criminals will feel the heat.

Kemi is not afraid to take on the institutions that have grown too big, too expensive, and too detached from the lives of working people. She will cut the size of the civil service, bring common sense back to judicial appointments, and stop political bias in the courts. These aren’t crowd-pleasing slogans. They are clear steps to restore trust in the system and make the state work for the people again.

The choice for Crawley is now clearer than ever. A Labour Party that’s soft on borders, reckless with your money, and full of excuses. A Reform Party with no real plan. Or a Conservative Party, led by Kemi Badenoch, with the courage to say what needs saying and the strength to do what needs doing.

Kemi said it best: ‘We are the party that believes in Britain. We are the party that gets things done.’ That is why ahead of local elections next year here in Crawley, you need to back the Conservatives. She’s the real deal, she is principled, honest, and brave. She speaks for the people of Crawley who are fed up with high taxes, out-of-control borders, and weak leadership. Kemi’s plan will secure our future. We don’t need more slogans, we need strength, and Kemi has it in abundance.