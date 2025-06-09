Political opinion with John Milne MP: Government must act now to avert another Grenfell

Last week, I brought a debate to the House, asking the government to implement proper national safety standards for Battery Energy Storage Systems, or BESS for short. I believe the government is not alert to the different safety challenges posed by lithium-ion batteries. They burn by a process called ’thermal runaway’, which means if there is an accident, completely different firefighting techniques are needed.

There’s an alarming historical precedent for this. At Grenfell, we also saw a new technology – cladding – used without proper consideration of its impact on fire safety. That resulted in unsafe construction materials and, even more tragically, the wrong response by firefighters. They gave the standard advice for residents to stay in their flats. But that turned out to be the exact opposite of what they should have done.

To be clear, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the principle behind BESSs. Battery farms store excess energy generation and feed it back into the grid when the sun isn’t shining, and the wind doesn’t blow. We already understand the different safety challenges- but currently, it’s being left to individual planning authorities and fire services to work things out for themselves.

Remarkably, fire and rescue services are not even statutory consultees for planning applications. There are at least 500 new sites being promoted across the country, including Horsham District, so this is an unforgivable oversight.

In the debate, I received support from across the House, including Labour and Conservative backbenchers. But the Minister’s reply was frankly disappointing. She did not commit to any action.

However, I’m not giving up hope yet. Governments often say no repeatedly until suddenly they say yes. We only have to look to Ed Miliband’s U-turn last week. Making solar panels a standard fitting for new houses was first proposed by one of my Liberal Democrat colleagues, Max Wilkinson (MP for Cheltenham), in his ‘Sunshine Bill’ back in January. At the time, the government said no – now it’s a ‘yes’. We’ll chalk that up as a win!

Opposition can be a thankless task, especially when the government has such a huge majority. But constant pressure can get through in the end, so I hope the government will think again about BESS regulation. Grenfell was an entirely preventable tragedy. Let’s not wait to be wise after the event.