Political opinion with John Milne MP: My views on the 'Assisted Dying' Bill

After more than 90 hours of impassioned debate, MPs approved Kim Leadbeater’s ‘Assisted Dying’ Bill by 314 to 291 votes. This has been, far and away, the most serious-minded, high-quality debate I have attended in Parliament since my election last year. When the Speaker announced the result, there were no cheers or celebrations, and I think that was the right reaction under the circumstances.

This was what is called a ‘free vote’. That means MPs were free to vote according to their personal views, not their party instructions. I have listened to powerful arguments from both sides, and I have received a large postbag from constituents. I’ve done my best to approach this question with an open mind, but in the end, I decided to support the Bill.

On a personal level, I have always wanted to have the option of Assisted Dying. Two years ago, a close friend of mine received a terminal diagnosis of brain cancer. He asked me if I would support him in going to Dignitas in Switzerland, and I said ‘yes’. In the event he died before anything could be arranged, it does make clear to me what my own state of mind was, long before I ever imagined I would ever get to be an MP voting on the issue.

I have attended many debates and many briefings and read the evidence. In particular, there has been controversy about the decision to move from a judge-led process for authorising an assisted death to a panel of a social worker, psychiatrist and legal expert. Personally, I think the panel is an improvement. It should have been the method in the first place.

John Milne MP sitting in Parliament.

To emphasise: this Bill applies only to people with a terminal diagnosis of less than 6 months. The proposed UK law is by far the tightest, most restricted version of this legislation, which is already in force in many other countries. I understand why some people have looked for even tighter rules, but there reaches a point when the Bill would become unworkable.

The Bill now moves to the Lords. In theory, this should be for practical revisions only, but emotions are strong, so that can’t be taken for granted. Whatever happens, I hope we can continue to have this debate in the respectful way it has been conducted so far.