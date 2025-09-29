Political opinion with John Milne MP: National insurance hike is no way to run the economy

This year’s ‘Run Barns Green’ charity run was once again a hugely successful event. Thousands of people attended and raced, between them raising tens of thousands of pounds. I had the honour of acting as starter (and indeed, fixing the starter klaxon!) for the half marathon, which is about half a marathon further than I’m prepared to run myself. It really is amazing that a small village can mount such a big occasion, year after year.

Once again St Catherine’s Hospice will be the main beneficiary of everyone’s generosity. And this is where I get a little angry. The government’s decision to raise Employer’s National Insurance by 2% and lower the threshold has been disastrous for the UK economy. Nothing has done more to depress UK business growth.

But what I find inexplicable is their insistence on imposing the increase on public services including councils, GP surgeries and hospices. Most hospices only receive about a third of their funding from the NHS. The rest comes by public donation – but there are limits. Right now, St Catherine’s has been forced to mothball half its beds, as it battles to raise the extra £6.5 million it needs every year to function.

The impact on UK industry is equally severe. Last Friday I visited Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post. It’s an impressive family-run business which grows most of its own plants, while employing over 700 local people. The hit to their wage bill from Employer’s NI amounts to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

John Milne MP sounding the klaxon at the starting line of the 'Run Barns Green' Charity event.

Meanwhile in Horsham I met with the manager of the Black Jug, where I heard more about the impact of this mindless tax. Hospitality has been one of the hardest hit sectors, because it has relatively more part time workers who have brought into the tax bracket for the first time.

None of this is good for business, but it’s also extremely bad for UK plc. When we raise this issue in Parliament the usual response is: you can’t have the increased health spending without increased taxation. How on earth can taxing the health service help to improve the health service?

This is a huge hit on jobs as well as profits and unemployment is back on the rise. In a year when they have made many bad mistakes, the decision to raise Employer National Insurance is the single most destructive act of this government. They need to rethink this tax - and do it now.