Political opinion with John Milne MP: Starmer is playing musical chairs

The dramatic fall of Angela Rayner, forced to resign after underpaying stamp duty on her house purchase in Hove, has precipitated a much wider government reshuffle. 15 Cabinet members have either lost their jobs or been moved on, as well as a host of junior ministers.

Is this a genuine government reset, or is the Prime Minister just playing musical chairs?

The most important changes are in the areas where the government has run into the most trouble - that’s the Home Office and the DWP (Department of Work & Pensions). At the Home Office, incoming Shabana Mahmood is expected to take a harder line on the illegal boat crossings than the minister she replaces, Yvette Cooper.

The DWP is of particular interest to me because I sit on the Work & Pensions select Committee. Here we see Starmer loyalist Pat McFadden taking over from Liz Kendall, who has presided over two of the government’s most embarrassing U-turns, on winter fuel and PIP payments.

But did Starmer really need to change so many people at once? What’s really striking is that aside from Angela Rayner herself, only two other ministers are leaving the government. The rest are just switching jobs. Surely, if they were performing satisfactorily, they should have been left in position; and if not, then removed altogether.

This matters because the constant merry-go-round of ministers, a characteristic of recent governments, is damaging their ability to do the job. In no other industry would it be thought reasonable to switch the entire management team so frequently. Many of these departments are incredibly complex. Ministers barely have time to learn the names of their staff before they’re flipped to the next job.

Here in Horsham, I’m working with local resident Andrew Turner, who is campaigning to solve the long-standing problem of ‘locked’ Child Trust Funds (a legal technicality which deprives disabled children of access to their own savings). Andrew has been obliged to make his case to 8 different Justice Ministers in a few short years, two of those with me since Labour took power. Every time, the whole argument has to be made again from scratch.

This is no way to run anything, let alone a country. It’s a direct reason behind the declining effectiveness of government. We need to appoint ministers according to their experience, not how well they happen to get on with the Prime Minister.