Political opinion with John Milne MP: The biggest win for football is off the pitch

This week has had a football focus for me. Ever since the amazing victory by the Lionesses at the 2022 European Championship, there’s been a surge in interest in women’s football. And that’s happening all the way down through to the primary school level.

Last Friday saw the Biggest Ever Football Session (BEFS), an annual celebration organised by the Football Association. The idea is to encourage schools up and down the country to get as many young girls playing football on the same day. Taking place the day before International Women’s Day, it followed on from last year’s event, which saw a record-breaking 475,000 girls from 5,000 schools across the country taking part.

I was delighted to meet the new teams at Northolmes School and St Robert Southwell School in North Horsham, led by their inspirational teaching staff. I was amazed to see the level of participation from all the children, even some who weren’t necessarily sports minded. As a football fan myself, I’ve always loved how universal the game can be, all you need is a ball and an open space. The practical barriers could not be lower, so it’s great to see we’re taking away the unnecessary social barrier against girls’ participation.

Later the same day, I joined the Northolmes team again as they participated in a girls’ football tournament at Tanbridge School. The results didn’t necessarily go their way, but that didn’t detract from the spirit and fun of the occasion. The BEFS is central to the FA’s strategy to achieve a target of 90% of schools providing girls equal opportunity to play football by 2028, and I wish them the best of luck.

John Milne MP with students from St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School.

On Saturday, it was the turn of the men, as I joined Chairman Kevin Borret to watch Horsham FC take on Wingate & Finchley. The club has made amazing progress under Kevin’s guidance, especially when you consider how close they were to extinction in the wilderness years without a ground to call their own. Best of all, the Hop Oast stadium couldn’t be a more family friendly space. You only have to look at the crowd to see how welcoming it is for everyone. Best of luck for the playoffs!