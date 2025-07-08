Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Government’s cuts to disability benefit are cruel and wrong

Last week, I voted against the Government’s plans to deny the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) to swathes of disabled people who need it. Their plans are cruel, wrong, completely short-sighted and - by the Government’s own assessment - will push 50,000 people into poverty. This is unacceptable and the Government must go back to the drawing board.

I made this case directly to the Work and Pensions Secretary in the House of Commons to stand up for disabled people in Eastbourne and beyond.

I also urged the minister to engage with Kathy in Eastbourne who runs a national support group (44,000 members on Facebook) for people with disabilities so the Government can properly listen and understand.

It’s absolutely the case that our welfare system needs to adapt to reflect the changing needs of our communities and our economy - but the books should not be balanced on the backs of disabled people.

The Government has u-turned on this issue and moved the goal posts numerous times in the last few weeks, causing huge confusion. I therefore wanted to take this opportunity to point people who are concerned towards some organisations who may be able to help you ensure you are receiving all you are entitled to:

Citizens Advice Eastbourne who can be contacted through their website. www.eastbournecab.co.uk They are brilliant.

Turn2us has a useful benefits calculator here which may help you ensure you are receiving all you are entitled to https://benefits-calculator.turn2us.org.u

You can also email me at [email protected] and we can do what we can to help

On another note, I was privileged to be invited to A Band of Brothers (ABOB) Eastbourne’s Homecoming Ceremony last week.

ABOB facilitates mentoring relationships between young men who have been caught up in the criminal justice system and men in the community who serve as role models and help guide them away from the negative influences in their lives.

The Homecoming celebrated the completion of the mentoring programme and a rite of passage into maturity. Congratulations to those who graduated and mentored for completing the programme and sharing stories of how your lives are turning around. Special thanks to former Mayor Steve Wallis, one of the mentors, for inviting me alongside new Mayor Margaret Bannister.