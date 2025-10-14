Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: A new Conservative vision for Britain

After the last election, it became clear the public wanted us to rethink our approach and put forward a serious, practical plan. Last week at the Conservative Party Conference, Kemi set out exactly that, a bold vision to get the economy back on track, restore trust in politics, and support people who work hard and play by the rules.

At the heart of this plan is a new Golden Economic Rule. For every pound saved, at least half will go towards paying down the deficit, with the rest used to cut taxes or boost the economy. With debt interest now costing £100 billion a year, more than we spend on defence and education combined, we need a serious plan to get our finances under control. We are the only major party willing to be honest about the state of our finances and take the tough decisions needed. It is common sense: live within our means, but make sure people feel the benefit when the country does well. We also announced plans to cut £23 billion from welfare spending to ensure work always pays and support goes to those who genuinely need it.

Our plan to scrap stamp duty for people buying their main home is more than a one off saving. Abolishing stamp duty for primary residences helps at every stage of homeownership, making it easier for grandparents to downsize, freeing up larger homes for families, and helping first time buyers onto the ladder. Combined with the new National Insurance rebate, where the first £5,000 paid in a first job can go towards a deposit, young families in our area will have a real chance to buy their own home without being priced out.

People have made it clear they want tougher controls on immigration. I know many feel we did not deliver on this in government, but we have listened and changed our approach. Britain will leave the European Convention on Human Rights to take back control of our laws. Asylum claims will no longer be accepted from those entering illegally, and immigration tribunals, judicial reviews and legal aid for immigration cases will end. Visa sanctions will ensure other countries cooperate on returns. These steps will create a stronger, fairer system that secures our borders and upholds the law.

Supporting local businesses is central to our plans. Over the summer, I ran a pubs campaign and heard firsthand about the challenges local businesses face, from rising costs to squeezed margins. Our proposal to cut business rates for pubs and high street businesses will give thousands of venues, like those I visited locally, a real boost. Pubs, cafes, shops and community venues will pay less in business taxes, freeing money to invest in staff, improve premises and keep prices fair. Relief will be capped at £110,000 per business, ensuring small and medium sized businesses benefit most. By lifting this burden, we can help our high streets thrive, support local jobs and give our communities the vibrant, welcoming centres they deserve.

We have shown we have a plan and the determination to deliver results. These are not just ideas on paper; they are a blueprint for the future, a credible plan rooted in Conservative principles and shaped to deliver results for people across the country.