Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: Safeguarding Sussex’s countryside

As Sussex Day approaches on 16th June, it is a fitting moment to celebrate all that makes our corner of the country so special, from the rolling hills of the High Weald to the strong sense of community in towns and villages across Bexhill and Battle.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while we celebrate what we cherish, it is also a time to stay alert to the challenges facing our countryside.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill, currently making its way through Parliament, raises serious concerns. It could weaken vital protections for Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) and Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs), including large parts of our local landscape. These designations exist to protect some of the most sensitive and beautiful areas in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right now, local councils and councillors play a crucial role in deciding what gets built, how and where. But the Bill risks centralising decision making and speeding up development at the expense of proper democratic checks. I have seen first hand the important local knowledge and understanding councillors bring to the detail of how a development gets built and that will be taken away. That might work for developers but it does not work for local communities trying to protect the places they love.

Kieran visiting the Etchingham Newt Conservation Partnership in April

Of course, we need new homes and better infrastructure. But we must also ensure we do not damage our countryside in the process. Striking that balance is a core part of our planning system, one this Bill risks upsetting.

One example of getting that balance right is the District Level Licensing scheme for protected species like great crested newts. I saw its impact first hand on a recent visit to the Newt Conservation Partnership in Etchingham, who work with NatureSpace to deliver a government backed approach to conservation.

Instead of each developer managing species protection separately, often with limited benefit, they contribute to local expert-led schemes that create and maintain high quality habitats. This not only improves biodiversity but also speeds up development decisions and reduces costs, with no taxpayer funding involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results are impressive: more ponds, more wildlife, and a smarter, more strategic way to support nature recovery. NatureSpace now works with over 70 planning authorities and shows that you can speed up housing delivery while enhancing the environment.

That is why I am concerned about the Government’s new Nature Restoration Fund (NRF), proposed in the Bill. While the intentions are good, it risks sidelining successful local groups like the Newt Conservation Partnership in Etchingham, in favour of a centralised model with fewer guarantees.

The Bill also rolls back long-standing environmental principles, such as making sure compensation for habitat loss happens near the impacted site. A national fund may not deliver local recovery and could even delay projects rather than help them.

I will be urging Ministers to ensure the Bill strengthens, not weakens, local nature recovery schemes like District Level Licensing. These kinds of partnerships are already working and they should be at the heart of any new plan to protect our environment while delivering the homes and infrastructure we need.