Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Honoured to celebrate International Women's Day

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column including Balcombe Surgery, International Women's Day, World Book Day, and meeting with the British Heart Foundation

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s very concerning for my residents in Balcombe with the disappointing announcement the surgery will be moved into the Handcross GP site. I’ve been monitoring the consultation closely and hearing from locals, as well roundly challenging the NHS leadership on what happens if this site does cease and what can be expected. This surgery was crucial to residents in terms of pharmacy access for residents particularly with limited mobility or transport. More information is on my website.

As the Shadow Cabinet Minister for Women, I was honoured to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March in the Chamber. Which is also pleasingly my youngest daughter’s birthday too. Here’s to the wonderful women and girls in our lives who make us laugh, have your back, inspire, listen and assist us-we are there for you too. 50 years ago, our first female leader Mrs Thatcher changed the face of global politics-could you be the next-alongside our leader, Kemi Badenoch? So, ladies, come and join us- as an activist or future Councillor- we have great fun, friendship and will give you the help and confidence so you can step forward to make your mark on what matters to you and then perhaps join me on the green benches!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Book Day really matters in an increasing technological world - I love reading and get excited every moment I’ve time to actually pick up a book! Reading for fun is the biggest indicator a child will grow to enjoy a happier and more successful life. I greatly encourage all my constituents to take time to read and set some family time aside to read to your youngsters.

Mims Davies MP closing the speech in the House of Commons on International Women's Day 2025

I joined the brilliant British Heart Foundation in Parliament on the urgent need to tackle cardiovascular disease, one of the UK’s biggest killers. There’s a lot to be done do to address long waits for key care and to prevent a rising tide of heart attacks and strokes, while powering research and innovation. Both my parents died due to heart conditions related to smoking impact and I’m determined to help highlight these health dangers.