Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Seeking answers from South East Water

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on South East Water, Mental Health Awareness Week, visiting QVH, supporting independent businesses, and speaking in Parliament on grooming gangs

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month with this week also being Mental Health Awareness Week and the theme of ‘Community’. 1 in 4 people experience a mental health problem each year, with 1 in 6 report experiencing now common problems, like anxiety and depression.

As the former Minister for Disability, the topic of poor mental health is very close to my heart and if you need any support, please do reach out to your GP, with more links on my website. Please do speak up, check in on friends, family, colleagues, neighbours. You may even save a life. Let’s be there for one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve been in touch with South East Water this week following frustrated and annoyed residents in Buxted, West Loathly and Sharpthorne, about the lack of water. Not just once, but over four times in the last couple of weeks.

Mims Davies MP with the Queen Victoria Hospital team in East Grinstead

Residents, young families, the elderly and most vulnerable having to travel to other towns for drinking water and without the ability to shower is unacceptable.

I am working on answers for all residents. Please share with me any similar concerning experiences.

I visited QVH last week discussing their future strategy, planning, and possible assistance with Uckfield Hospital. As well as joining Specsavers in East Grinstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data reveals minor eye care services aren’t locally commissioned, whilst self-referral and wax removal are also not included. We discussed these service gaps and how I can help rectify this for residents using our high street specialists.

For Independent Hospitality Week, I was keenly championing independent and family run bars, cafes, restaurants, pubs, street food vendors, and event traders here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, that enrich our local communities with their unique brands of hospitality.

I was in Forest Row speaking on this very cause, independent businesses like the lovely Roochi, work so hard to keep our communities thriving, employ local residents, and help our local economy.

Do you know a local independent business that deserves recognition – let me know! Eat Local. Drink Local. Choose Independent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve been speaking in the Chamber in Parliament on the grooming gangs, despite what the Prime Minister said, speaking out for rape victims is not jumping on a far-right bandwagon.

It was reported that No. 10’s interim spokesperson said it was “obviously disappointing” to see people “weaponising” rape gangs for “political point scoring”. How does that square with the harrowing personal testimony from Jade, Chantelle, Scarlett, Erin and Steph in Anna Hall’s Channel 4 documentary aired last week, where concerning questions continued to arise about councils, police, schools, social workers and children’s homes?

We can’t let this be brushed aside by the government. Do watch this harrowing programme, it is worth your time.