Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Westminster after recess and Save Our Local Pub campaign

Mims Davies MP's weekly column on becoming a Patron for the Greenaway Foundation, Westminster after Recess, joining Ashurst Wood's residents at The Maypole as part of the Save Our Local pub campaign, Modality Mid Sussex

I’m hugely honoured to formally become a Patron of the wonderful Greenaway Foundation. I've been proud to be a part of this incredible group of volunteers who help Darren and his team to bring joy to families all over East Grinstead. A huge thank you to everyone who volunteers spending countless hours helping families, particularly during the Christmas run up where we turn into reindeers delivering food and gifts for families who need extra support.

This week we returned to Westminster after recess - it’s always jampacked in Parliament and I was pleased to attend the event on Tackling Poverty in Later life on behalf of my concerned residents before recess. This highlighted ensuring our older residents on a low incomes do receive all the support they’re entitled to. 1,644 of my residents are missing out on pension credit adding up to £1,119,530 missed annually. We all deserve to age with dignity, which is why we must work together to lift as many older people out of poverty in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and our villages due to Labour’s truly disgraceful scrapping of the winter fuel allowance. Search for pension credit to apply via gov.uk.

Do you have a favourite local? Let me know! I joined The Maypole pub in Ashurst Wood for Thirsty Thursdays - buy 2 large glasses of wine, get the rest free! You may have seen the campaign 'Save Our Local', it's truly challenging times for hospitality and Labour's hike of business rates and National Insurance rates has in no way assisted-plus the recent challenges getting Guinness deliveries. You’ll might know I love travelling round my patch, meeting residents in the local pubs. I've done over ten 'MeetMims' events already at our brilliant locals plus village halls. Back our petition head to-https://www.whatlaboursaid.com/save-our-local

The Care Quality Commission is rightly now assessing Modality Mid Sussex. I’ve received masses of correspondence on their poor services. I’ve joined organised and attended several meetings with those in charge pushing for improvements. Please do complete the webform-on my website - sharing your recent experiences. Good or bad, your feedback is appreciated and crucial.