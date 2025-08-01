Political opinion with Nusrat Ghani MP: August update

Summer is in full swing and with the arrival of August, our local farmers will soon be preparing for harvest.

Sussex Weald is home to many exceptional family farms that are the lifeblood of our rural economy and produce some of the best British products enjoyed in the UK as well as overseas. I regularly meet with members of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and their Next Generation Forum, to hear their views and concerns, and to offer support. Most recently, I was delighted to join David Exwood, Vice President of the NFU, and dozens of local farmers and landowners at the Rural Business Breakfast at the annual Heathfield Agricultural Show for a Q&A session on all things farming, food security, farmers’ tax, and trade.

I know from my inbox that issues including rural crime, animal welfare and access to support during emergencies are some of the top concerns amongst our farming community and I was pleased to convene a Sussex Weald Farmers’ Forum in May, which took place in Five Ashes near Mayfield. Over 30 local farmers representing Hartfield, Hellingly, Heathfield, Chiddingly, Wadhurst, Mayfield, Eridge, Crowborough and Waldron were joined by representatives from Sussex Police including the Rural Crime Team Inspector and the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner; Wealden District Council; East Sussex County Council; the Food Standards Agency; the Environment Agency; South East Water and the Wealden Food Partnership. I spoke to both Ministers and officials at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to encourage them to also join on the day, but I was disappointed that they were the only agency who were invited but did not send a representative.

Discussions at the Forum centred predominantly around tackling organised rural crime and further support from Sussex Police on marking farming equipment and coordination of forces to tackle cross-county crime. Local agencies were also quizzed on tackling fly tipping; animal welfare and access to abattoirs; financial support and available grants when East Sussex moves to a unitary authority; water supply and pollution; and what more can be done by local authorities to support farms to diversify.

Nusrat Ghani MP with local farmers and organisations

We all depend on our farmers, and I will always champion and advocate for them and their work. I’m pleased that the event was hugely successful, and I would like to thank everyone who joined us on the day. I would like to repeat the event again next year, so if you are a local farmer, or know someone that may be interested in attending, please do get in touch with me so that I can share further details with you in due course.