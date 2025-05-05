Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Cleaning up our waterways
The Government also announced last week that we are cracking down on fly-tipping by seizing and crushing fly-tippers’ vans. I particularly welcome this as many residents tell me how they are fed up with discarded rubbish plaguing our streets.
We also voted on the Football Governance Bill in the Commons, establishing an independent football regulator, safeguarding the heritage of English football and improving the financial sustainability of clubs.
Friday was another busy day in the constituency, as I visited Shoreham Academy to meet with their Senior Leadership Team and then had an interesting Q&A session with members of their student council. Their questions – many of which related to climate change – were incredibly insightful!
I then headed over to Springfield Infant School and Nursery in Worthing to meet their Headteacher, Becky Wycherley and receive a fantastic tour from their junior governors, who were delighted to show me their adorable school guinea pigs, Peanut and Pancake!
I finished the day by meeting with Worthing Society to discuss their work and the importance of our local heritage, before heading over to Shoreham Sailing Club to look at erosion of the shoreline.
Over the bank holiday weekend, I took the opportunity to go out with our team to deliver leaflets to Offington residents about my work, followed by some good chats with residents in Shoreham at their doors. I hope you enjoyed the long weekend!