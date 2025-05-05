Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Cleaning up our waterways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I am pleased our landmark Water (Special Measures) Act has now come into force, which creates new, tougher sentencing powers against water executives who cover up or hide illegal sewage spills in our rivers, lakes, and seas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government also announced last week that we are cracking down on fly-tipping by seizing and crushing fly-tippers’ vans. I particularly welcome this as many residents tell me how they are fed up with discarded rubbish plaguing our streets.

We also voted on the Football Governance Bill in the Commons, establishing an independent football regulator, safeguarding the heritage of English football and improving the financial sustainability of clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday was another busy day in the constituency, as I visited Shoreham Academy to meet with their Senior Leadership Team and then had an interesting Q&A session with members of their student council. Their questions – many of which related to climate change – were incredibly insightful!

Tom with members of Shoreham Academy's Student Council

I then headed over to Springfield Infant School and Nursery in Worthing to meet their Headteacher, Becky Wycherley and receive a fantastic tour from their junior governors, who were delighted to show me their adorable school guinea pigs, Peanut and Pancake!

I finished the day by meeting with Worthing Society to discuss their work and the importance of our local heritage, before heading over to Shoreham Sailing Club to look at erosion of the shoreline.

Over the bank holiday weekend, I took the opportunity to go out with our team to deliver leaflets to Offington residents about my work, followed by some good chats with residents in Shoreham at their doors. I hope you enjoyed the long weekend!